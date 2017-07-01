RNLI Lifeguards commence full time summer patrol

Following a period of intensive training, the lifeguards will be keeping visitors safe on eight beaches along the Causeway Coast.

The beaches include Benone, Downhill, Castlerock, Portstewart Strand, Portrush West, Portrush East, Whiterocks and Ballycastle and the RNLI will take up full time daily duty, between 11am and 7pm, on all beaches continuing to Sunday, September 3 when weekend duty will then resume on selected beaches throughout September.

The RNLI’s advice for anyone planning a trip to the beach is to respect the water, check weather and tide times before you go and if planning to go into the water, swim at a lifeguarded beach, between the red and yellow flags. Avoid using inflatables in strong winds or rough seas.

If you get into trouble, stick your hand in the air and shout for help and if you see someone else in trouble, tell a lifeguard. If you can’t see a lifeguard, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.