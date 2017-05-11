Robenya crowned Miss NW200

Miss North West 200 2017 is Robenya Farlow from Ballymoney!

The Vauxhall NW200 marquee had a capacity crowd to see thirteen young ladies compete for the title wearing first “biker chic” and then in dresses but it was Robenya who took the title.

Organiser Brian Moore was delighted with both the response and the result adding: “We brought in some new angles this year including an audience vote and the appearance by the hilarious May McFettridge.

“The James Peake Experience were a great choice as well with their repertoire of hits in so many genres of music.”