Roll up,roll up for circus workshop

A circus project aimed at adults with learning disabilities or mental health issues has begun in Portstewart and Ballycastle.

The Streetwise Circus Aurora programme gives participants a unique opportunity to have fun while learning skills including plate spinning and uni-cycling in a safe, friendly environment.

Workshops take place every Wednesday at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart from 11.30am - 1pm. In Ballycastle they are held in Sheskburn from 2pm - 3.30pm.

Project Co-ordinator Jim Webster said: “The decision to run regular workshops in the new centres was based on the enthusiasm we got for the project during outreach workshops in these areas. We are really enjoying giving these participants the chance to practice regularly.”

This project is funded by the Spirit of 2012 Challenge Fund, and will continue until the end of 2018. Get involved and find out what your hidden skills are!

For more information on how to book a place contact Community Arts Engagement Officer, Shauna McNeilly on 028 7083 1400 or email: Shauna.McNeilly@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk