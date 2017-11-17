Rotary’s Christmas Tree of Memories

The Rotary Club of Coleraine will be holding a charity fundraiser with a difference, a Christmas Tree of Memories, at Sainsbury’s Coleraine next month.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to write a message on a ribbon in memory of departed loved ones, those living abroad or who cannot be with them over the Christmas period, family or friends in hospital or ill at home, or for any other reason to remember someone at this time of the year.

For a small donation the messages will be tied to the Christmas tree in the foyer of Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Club President Kathy McKenzie launched the project on Tuesday.

She said: “I wish to thank Sainsbury’s for their assistance in this project and we are really looking forward to bringing our Christmas Tree of Memories to the Coleraine store. Members of our club will be on hand to help people leave their messages and to make sure they are attached to the tree.

“We will be joined by a number of choirs on each of the three days we are at the store and we are sure it will provide a fitting and festive backdrop for shoppers in the run up to the festive period.”

The Tree of Memories event will be held at the foyer entrance to Sainsbury’s Coleraine store from 10am to 8pm each day from Thursday, December 7 to Saturday, December 9. Members of the public will be able to write their message on ribbons for attachment to the tree and donations will go to support the RNLI, NI Children to Lapland and the Simon Community.

If you wish to find out more about the work of Rotary in your community please go to www.colerainerotary.org