Run Mucker Run success

On Saturday, April 24, Run Mucker Run took place once again in Ballymoney.

650 muckers from all over Ireland too part in the event to face the relentless 5K and 10K obstacle course.

The event helps to raise vital funds for Cancer Focus NI, a local charity that provides a wide range of services for Northern Ireland cancer patients and their families.

A spokesperson explained: “There was 650 took part, final count hasn’t been done as still waiting on sponsors coming in.”