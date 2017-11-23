Samaritans get on the road to Coleraine

To help continue the life changing, and life-saving, work of the charity throughout Northern Ireland, Samaritans recently welcomed a new member to the team in the form of a small van.

A van has been generously donated by Fleet Financial, Northern Ireland’s leading contract hire and vehicle management company, to enable the charity to provide additional facilities to users, including transportation to charity events.

Samaritans provides emotional support to anyone in distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide through the UK and Ireland, often through outreach areas and through their telephone helpline offering a safe place for a vulnerable to talk.

Robert Bell, Belfast Samaritans Director said: “This Samaritans-branded van will prove invaluable for connecting the charity and its volunteer network with those who are vulnerable and in most need of support across Northern Ireland. All of the centres across the region will benefit over the course of the next year with transportation now available for vital outreach and the many events the charity is involved in.”

Damian Hughes, Managing Director, Fleet Financial said: “We are delighted to provide a fully serviced vehicle to the Samaritans, so they can interact with communities and individuals in need across the whole of Northern Ireland at each of their branches. We hope the use of the van will encourage those to take advantage of the services available and raise awareness of the great work the charity does.”

For more information on the work of the charity, visit www.samaritans.org