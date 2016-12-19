Sampling taste of Ballymoney

Two artisan food producers from Ballymoney have been exhibiting outside Belfast City Hall throughout the festive season with the support of Ulster Bank and FoodNI.

Dark Hedges Estates, a producer of artisan jams and chutneys and My Secret Kitchen, which creates exotic spices and rubs, are among over 50 businesses from across Northern Ireland who have been selected to exhibit their wares to thousands of shoppers in Belfast in the run-up to Christmas.

Derek Steele of Dark Hedges Estate, pictured with Nigel Walsh, Ulster Bank and Michele Shirlow of Food NI pictured at the Belfast Christmas Market. This year, local companies were also given the opportunity to exhibit their wares at the market thanks to support from Ulster Bank and Food NI.

Nigel Walsh, Director, Commercial Banking at Ulster Bank said: “Food & drink is such a vital part of the Northern Ireland economy and as we come to the end of Northern Ireland’s Year of Food & Drink, it’s an excellent opportunity to take stock of the great produce that we have on our doorstep. There’s so much that we can be proud of, and these stalls are giving a great opportunity for people to find out about the tastes of the North Coast.

“Ulster Bank has supported great food & drink businesses from bars in Ballynahinch through to fishermen in Ards and as we go into 2017 we’re keen to lend to even more great businesses with plans to grow and expand.”

Michele Shirlow, Chief Executive of Food NI, said: “We are extremely grateful to Ulster Bank for this opportunity to showcase great local produce at the Christmas Market. It has long been our ambition to have this flexible opportunity for local producers to participate and to have achieved this in the Year of Food and Drink 2016 is a real bonus.