‘Santa Paws’ appeal success in Coleraine

Colleagues at Pets at Home in Coleraine are celebrating after they raised £1,737 following a Christmas appeal to help homeless pets.

Throughout December, the store team worked hard to collect donations to help provide meals for abandoned animals in and around Coleraine, as part of the Santa Paws initiative being run by the charity, Support Adoption For Pets.

Now in its sixth year, the Santa Paws appeal supports needy pets at local animal rescue centres throughout the festive period. Staggeringly, Pets at Home Coleraine has managed to provide a total of 3500 meals of dinners to local animals, all thanks to generous customers who collectively donated £1737.

Across the country more than 430 Pets at Home stores rose to the challenge and succeeded in raising over £1million pounds nationally and providing 2,128,128 meals – beating the target of 2 million.

Of the total money raised, nearly £470,000 will be donated directly to 361 local rescue centres to help them continue to make a difference in the community. The rest will fund Support Adoption For Pets’ extensive grant programme and other charitable activities with Pets at Home - all of which supports the rehoming of pets in the UK.

Store manager, Debbie McDonald explains: “What a fantastic result!

“We had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all of our generous customers for taking part and donating much needed meals for disadvantaged animals.

“It’s great to know that this money will go towards helping some these charities to keep abandoned pets healthy and happy until they find a forever home.”

Since being established in 2006, Support Adoption for Pets has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK by awarding grants and running fundraising campaigns with Pets at Home.

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.