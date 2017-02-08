Scrap copper stolen from Limavady farm

Police in Limavady would like to hear from anyone in the Dunhill Road area who may have noticed suspicious activity between 5pm on February 6 and 9am the following day.

A farm outbuilding was broken into and a considerable amount of scrap copper was taken.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles or have any information about the incident is asked to call the PSNI on 101 quoting serial 195 7/2/17. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111