Search is on for the fittest students in NW

A competition to find North West Regional College’s (NWRC) fittest students will take place at Crossfit Causeway Coleraine on Wednesday, May 10.

The sports fitness event will see students from Strand Road and Limavady campus taking part in a range of activities to test their physical and fitness .

skills.

The competition will culminate with one male and one female student declared the fittest student in the college. The event, was which launched this week at NWRC Limavady has kindly been sponsored by Paul Thompson Solicitors, Coleraine.

Paul Thompson said: “We are delighted to come on board this year with sponsorship for the cross campus competition. We wish all the participants the best of luck in what promises to be fantastic competition.”

Lecturer in Sport at NWRC Limavady Ivor Neill, who was this year named Crossfit Ireland’s Fittest Man over 60 said: “This event has been organised by students studying the BTEC Diploma in Coaching and Fitness at Limavady Campus and forms part of the unit of study ‘Organising an Event.’

“We hope to have a fantastic day. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is open to public to come along and watch.”

MAIN PHOTO: Ivor Neill, with Paul Thompson of Paul Thompson Solicitors, Sponsors, as they launch this year’s Cross Campus competition which will take place on May 10. Also pictured are Sport students Emmas Douglas and Daniel Brolly.