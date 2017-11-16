Shane’s in the swim for Hope for Youth NI

Coleraine man Shane Boylan, a member of the Belfast-based team at international law firm Herbert

Smith Freehills, is set to join business leaders, parliamentarians, and royalty this month on behalf of

his company for a unique fundraising event in aid of Northern Ireland charity Hope For Youth.

Herbert Smith Freehills is one of a number of sponsors from across the UK and Northern Ireland who are supporting the upcoming event, and Shane will join fellow Herbert Smith Freehills swimmer Peter Cunningham in an effort to bring the coveted cup home for his team.

One of the world’s leading international law firms with 26 offices across the globe including Belfast

and London, Herbert Smith Freehills was the first international law firm to establish a UK-based near

shore operation and its Belfast office now forms part of the firm’s global Alternative Legal Services

business.

Commenting on his upcoming participation in the event Shane said: “I am delighted to represent

Herbert Smith Freehills in this fantastic UK-wide event which will benefit children across Northern

Ireland.

“Peter and I will both join teams including representatives from the Houses of Lords and Commons, globally-famous Speedo swimmers, and local swimmers alike to continue a friendly rivalry and generate funds for Northern Ireland-based charity Hope For Youth Northern Ireland.

“Luckily, having a background as a beach lifeguard, I feel confident that I can pull my weight for my

team and do HSF proud in the water.”

Now in its 28 th year, the Hope For Youth Northern Ireland Speedo Charity Swim Gala Dinner, has included famous faces like House of Lords team captain, The Lord St John of Bletso and House of Commons team captain, Northern Ireland’s Ian Paisley, as well as MPs including Kirsty Blackman and Chris Bryant – who were on last year’s winning relay team - Joanna Lumley, OBE, Duncan Goodhew MBE, and a number of Speedo world-class UK swimmers like James Hickman, Kerri-Anne Payne and Michael Jamieson, among others.

The gala event, set to take place today (November 23) in London’s Porchester Hall, will pit swimmers

from teams representing the House of Commons and House of Lords against each other, continuing a friendly rivalry to raise awareness and funds for the great work Hope For Youth does across Northern Ireland. Following the swim and presentation of medals, guests will be treated to dinner highlighting some of Northern Ireland’s finest ingredients as well as a silent auction including prizes ranging from sporting memorabilia to exclusive holidays.

All money raised from the live and silent auctions will go to Hope For Youth Northern Ireland.

For more information on Hope For Youth NI and this year’s charity swim visit

