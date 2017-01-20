Shortlisting success for Causeway Coast

The Causeway Coast and Glens will be well represented at the inaugural NI Year of Food and Drink Awards.

The region has made the shortlist in six categories after wowing the panel of judges which included respected food writers, critics and hospitality experts.

Causeway Speciality Market and Naturally North Coast & Glens are both vying for the title of Best NI Local Market while Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Journey to Market programme will be hoping for success in the ‘Growing for the Future’ section.

Ballinteer Farm Quail, located near Coleraine, is included in the Food Innovation category.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Food Network is in the running for the Roots to Market award.

And there are two local finalists in the Best NI Tours and Trails category - Ballycastle Food Tour from North Coast Walking Tours and ‘Catch and Sea’ in collaboration with The Causeway Lass and Babushka and The Harbour in Portrush from Causeway Coast Foodie Tours.

Speaking ahead of the awards, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey said: “I am delighted that the region has made the shortlist in a number of categories, given the high standard of entries.

The local food industry here is quickly becoming an attraction in its own right, and we have a lot to celebrate when it comes to local producers and food tourism. I would like to wish everyone involved the very best of luck.”

The judging panel included Charles Campion, Georgina Campbell, Joris Minne and Professor Una McMahon Beattie.

The winners will be announced at a black tie awards evening on February 2 at the Culloden Estate and Spa.