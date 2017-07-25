Sign up for Pooches at the Port

It is with tail wagging excitement that Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is calling all dog lovers to sign up to its Pooches at the Port event in Station Square, Portrush, to raise vital funds for its family support service.

Bring your four legged friends as well as the whole family for this special family event on Saturday, August 26.

Pooches at the Port will feature a sponsored walk along the West Strand

The event will feature a sponsored walk along the West Strand - suitable for dogs and owners of all ages, shapes and sizes.

The fun day will also include face painting, stalls, doggy competitions, and much more. With top prizes to be won on the day and ‘pawty’ bags for the first 25 to register, this is an event not to be missed by any dog lover!

Lianne Mulholland, community fundraising officer, Cancer Focus NI, said: “I am so excited to be holding such a fun event for the whole community. We are inviting all the family to come along and of course dogs of all shapes and sizes.

“Our walk will not only increases awareness of Cancer Focus NI and of the support services we offer but will also raise vital funds for us. All the money raised will go towards our family support service which supports children or young people when a mum, dad or other adult family member has cancer.

“This event will not only be a great day out for you and your whole family but it will also help us help more local cancer patients and their families.”

The walk will kick off on Saturday, August 26 at 11am at Station Square, Portrush and ‘Pawty’ bags are available for the first 25 to register so sign up now! Contact the fundraising team at fundraising@cancerfocusni.org or call 028 9068 0786.

Anyone who has concerns about cancer can speak to a specialist nurse on the Cancer Focus NI free Nurseline, 0800 783 3339.

Cancer Focus NI is a local charity working since 1969 to reduce the impact of cancer on people’s lives. They provide care and support services for cancer patients and their families and offer a range of cancer prevention programmes to help people lessen their risk of getting cancer

For more information go to: www.cancerfocusni.org