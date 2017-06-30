Search

SLIDESHOW - Ballycastle volunteers rewarded at tea party

Volunteers are at the heart of society in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Recently a reception was held in the parish centre in Ballycastle to mark the invaluable work carried out by local volunteers.

Good Morning Ballycastle Group pictured at the Ballycastle Volunteer Week Party held in the Parish Centre Ballycastle

