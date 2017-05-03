SLIDESHOW - CHS ten pin bowling tournament

The Chest Heart and Stroke Causeway Fundraising Support Group Annual Ten Pin Bowling Competition was held at the Jet Centre, Coleraine on April 4.

The teams who participated were: Royal Portrush Golf Club Greenkeepers, Causeway Coast Special Olympics Team ‘Hurricane’ and Causeway Coast Special Olympics Team ‘Spitfire’, Michael Curtis and team and Moore Stephens’ accountants.

Pictured are the winners and runners up, Causeway Coast Special Olympics Team Hurricane and Causeway Coast Special Olympics Team Spitfire.

The very successful evening raised £1,397.50. Thanks to Wallace Wilmot who kindly donated a perpetual Shield for the winning team and a perpetual cup for the runner up.

The team with the highest score was Causeway Coast Special Olympics Team Spitfire Team and were presented with the Perpetual Shield. The runner-up was Causeway Coast Special Olympics Team ‘Hurricane’ and they were presented with the Perpetual Cup.

NICHS is the local charity for the care and prevention of chest, heart and stroke illnesses. Its work has an impact on the lives of thousands of local people through support groups, health promotion, research and policy work.

* Pictures by Trevor Doey.