Thanks to reader Brian Cohen for supplying these fantastic photos of the school population of Coleraine Academical Institution in 1960/61.

The original photo was supplied by Tom Neil and Brian split them up with a view to putting names to faces.

So far, the men have come up with around 300 names but there’s still a way to go.

If you recognise anyone, please let Brian know on 028 70354451 or mobile 07740554755.