SLIDESHOW: Down memory lane with the Times

Take a break and wander back down memory lane with the Times.

Here we look back at 1993...

Members of the Alpha Bar Darts team, winners of the Bass Perpetual Charity Shield in the Portrush and District Darts League in 1993.

