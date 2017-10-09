SLIDESHOW: Let’s Talk event for local students

BBC interviewer Mark Carruthers was host to a number of local schools at a recent Let’s Talk event.
The young people posed questions to a panel of political representatives from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
BBC interviewer Mark Carruthers was host to a number of local schools at a recent Let’s Talk event.
The young people posed questions to a panel of political representatives from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Almost Done!
Registering with Coleraine Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.