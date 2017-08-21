SLIDESHOW: North Coast Integrated College celebrates A level results

The morning of Thursday, August 17 witnessed many smiling faces at North Coast Integrated College as Sixth Form students received their exam results.

The vast majority of these students had secured their first choice university places and have comfortably completed this stage of their educational journey towards very bright futures.

Leeann, Moira, Jessica, Peter and Kennedy celebrated after receiving their results at North Coast Integrated College.

North Coast Integrated College continues to build on its successes year on year. There has been a 30% increase in the number of students sitting three or more A levels and this year, these students achieved an amazing 81% pass rate. Those students who sat two A Level qualifications achieved a flawless 100%!

Post 16 students at the College benefit from a tailor made suite of qualifications which encompasses the traditional as well as the non-traditional.

Focusing on the individual’s needs along with excellent pastoral care and careers guidance, students are furnished with the correct tools to succeed in the world of continued education and work.

Principal Mr Mullan and staff send congratulations to all the students and wish them every deserved success in the future. Huge congratulations also go to the parents of these students who will be undoubtedly very pleased with all that their sons and daughters have achieved.