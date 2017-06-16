SLIDESHOW: Our Lady of Lourdes Leavers’ event

Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, Leavers 2017, enjoyed a final farewell ‘get together’ and meal in The Royal Court Hotel, Portrush, with their teachers and classroom assistants.

The evening came to a close with Mass and a slide show of their time in OLoL and they were presented with an individual keepsake booklet of special moments to treasure forever.

Leavers from Our Lady of Lourdes School in Ballymoney.

Parents and pupils alike, thoroughly enjoyed reminiscing, the hospitality and the entertainment provided.