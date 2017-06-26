SLIDESHOW: Rhythm of the Bann at the Market Yard

Coleraine’s historic Market Yard site was alive to the sound of Rhythm of the Bann on Saturday night.

The concert was the highlight of the new one-day music and dance festival which saw a wealth of local and international artists performing in a range of venues in Coleraine.

Dominic Graham dancers who entertained at Rhythm of the Bann.

Up and coming artists played in cafes and bars throughout the day, with a festival stage at the rear of the Town Hall and impromptu performances in the town centre. Music stemmed from the traditional genres of Ulster Scots, Irish Traditional, Folk and much more, built around the festival strapline ‘We’re bringing it all back home’.

The evening concert was hosted by well-known comedian Tim McGarry and Ulster Scots historian and broadcaster David Hume MBE who brought an added element of light hearted cultural comedy and craic.

Here’s a slideshow of the event...