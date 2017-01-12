Snow has arrived in north Antrim - but is it snowing where you are?

It has been snowing in north Antrim, according to social media reports.

The snow has arrived after the Met Office issued yellow "be aware" weather warnings for wind and snow across Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place until midnight on Friday.

Local councillors are urging residents not to make unnecessary journeys, as driving conditions continue to be treacherous due to ice and snow.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Councillor Margaret Anne Mckillop said: “All roads into the Glens were treacherous this morning, with Ballycastle the worst hit.

“Thankfully no one was hurt when a school bus slid across the road and had to turn back. As the forecast is giving more snow, I would appeal for everyone to drive carefully and if its not necessary to be out, stay indoors.”

Send us your pictures of snow from your area.