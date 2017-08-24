St Joseph’s builds on success with GCSE results

St Joseph’s College continues its successful formula of generating winners with the release of this year’s GCSE results - with 88% of its students achieving over five A*-C grades.

The school continues its long tradition of raising the bar of success for its students.

Jamie Galway.

This success mirrors the release of last week’s outstanding A Level summer series. It is always difficult to single out individuals, however, Jamie Galway is to be congratulated on achieving seven A grades, two Bs and one C.

Principal, Mr Ronny Kelly, expressed his delight for the dedication of the pupils and staff who have worked so well together and who continue to accept

nothing short of excellence in their personal and professional careers.

He praised his successor Mrs Mary Millar on her appointment as the new Principal of the College and stated that the school is in excellent hands as it navigates the future educational changes that will be taking place within the area.