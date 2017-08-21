St Joseph’s celebrate outstanding A level results

Once again St Joseph College’s pupils have excelled and have done themselves, the school and their families proud.

The retiring Principal, Mr Ronnie Kelly, took the opportunity upon the release of this year’s A Level results to praise the dedication and hard work of his staff.

St Joseph's students celebrate their success at A level.

He stated that his staff fostered self-belief by inspiring the pupils to achieve the very highest grades.

“The continued success of the school has been further emphasised by this year’s university results, where a quarter of the 2014 St Joseph’s leavers who completed university courses this summer obtained first class honours degree,” he said.

This year 95% of all St Joseph’s students achieved 3 A Levels, with 74% achieving grades A*- C.

Outstanding individual performances were the order of the day. Special congratulations go to Tammie Miller A*, A, B, D, Reuben Brown 3 A’s, Devlin Donnelly A*, A, B, Courtney Madden A*, A, B, Rebecca Moffatt 2 A’s, B, Nicole Quigley A*, A, B and Maciej Rozmiarek A*, A, B.

Mr Kelly went on to express his view that as we move forward with the transition to non-selection within the Catholic sector in the Coleraine area, each child must be equally valued.

“The new education system must reflect the importance of the individual child and continue to meet their needs. It is clear from this year’s St Joseph’s results that when the child is nurtured and encouraged, all is possible and the highest academic standards can be achieved.”