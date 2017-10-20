St Paul’s College prizegiving

St. Paul’s College, Kilrea, celebrated the talent, endeavour and commitment of the school’s young people on October 19 at the annual prize day.

The Principal, Mrs. Bradley, led her address with praise for the pupils, who are “outstanding young people”.

St. Pauls Special Award winners with Mrs Holmes and Miss Byrne.

She added that they “have helped to shape the aspirations and goals of the children following in their footsteps.”

Over 95% of the College’s students achieved 5 A*-C grades in their GCSE exams, with 72% achieving

5A* - C including English and Maths.

Mrs Bradley added that the school continues to grow in strength. “It has built real and lasting connections with other organisations, industries and businesses which have helped the pupils see links between their education and the society and economy they live in.”

KS3 sports award winners with PE teachers Mr Boyle and Miss Cosgrove.

St. Paul’s guest speaker was Mr Declan Lawn, who is a familiar voice thanks to his regular presenting

slots on BBC Radio Ulster.

He spoke to the pupils about the experience of “being terrified” in new and challenging situations and the benefits of “kindness” to others.

His talk to the students was inspirational and motivational to all, both young and old, present at the ceremony.