Stars for Rathlin Maritime Festival

One of Ireland’s leading female musicians will top the bill at this year’s Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival.

Sharon Shannon takes to the stage in The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle on Friday, June 2 with doors opening at 8pm.

A superstar in the realms of Irish traditional music, Sharon is an acclaimed accordion and fiddle player who collaborated with both Steve Earle and later Mundy on the much loved ‘Galway Girl’ track.

The Ballycastle gig will feature many old favourites including the instantly recognisable ‘Blackbird’ along with songs from her latest album ‘Sacred Earth’, released just last month.

Tickets priced at £20 will be available to purchase from Saturday (April 15th) at Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre, The Marine Hotel or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk (booking fee applies).

This year’s Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival runs from Friday, May 26 until Sunday, June 4 with a packed programme of events taking place in Ballycastle and Rathlin Island.

Now in its 5th year, the Festival has firmly established itself as a fantastic celebration of our rich maritime heritage offering something for all the family.

On Rathlin, look out for the visiting currachs - the Colmcille, the Menapian, and the newly built Mamach Mór. They will be joined by the Vikings from Ardglass on their own boat ‘Ellen Dubh’.

Exhibitions and talks will shed light on some of the coastline’s ship wreck stories, including HMS Drake, which sunk in Church Bay 100 years ago.

Other highlights to look out for include the sailing regatta, currach races, and the visiting tall ship, while back on dry land in Ballycastle browse the fantastic range of local produce, arts and crafts at the Naturally North Coast Artisan Market.

If food is your thing, look out for the cookery demonstrations and the much anticipated Chowder Cook-off. Or, if you are more adventurous, take part in the have-a-go activities including power boating and the chance to ‘paddle your own kayak’ in the safety of the harbour in Ballycastle or Rathlin.

For full details on the festival programme go to www.rathlinsoundmaritimefestival.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest updates.

Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival is sponsored by The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle, Rathlin Island Ferry Company and Malin Waters.