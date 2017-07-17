STEM subjects success for pupil of Macosquin Primary School

Pupils in Years 6 and 7 from Macosquin Primary School were making the most of many different STEM opportunities during the last few weeks of their summer term.

Twelve pupils travelled to the RDS Primary Science Fair which was held in Belfast for the first time.

Jayden Blackmore, Year 7 pupil at Macosquin Primary School, displays the trophy awarded to the class for their project which was showcased at the RDS Primary Science Fair.

The entire Year 7 class created a project entitled ‘Chain Reaction’ and constructed Marble Runs which were showcased at the science fair being held in the Waterfront Conference Centre.

The judges were suitably impressed as they interviewed and questioned the team about their project.

Jayden Blackmore, Year 7 pupil at Macosquin Primary School, is pictured displaying the trophy awarded to the class for their project which was showcased at the RDS Primary Science Fair.

Meanwhile, Year 6 pupils competed in the Microbot Challenge taking place at The Big Bang Science Fair at Ulster University, Jordanstown Campus.

The Year 7 team from Macosquin Primary School pictured outside the Waterfront at the RDS Primary Science Fair.

This was the culmination of a project working in conjunction with Limavady High School and taught the pupils about coding and computer programming.

Well done to all of the Macosquin Primary School pupils who were involved in both projects.