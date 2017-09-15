Stolen TV recovered in Portrush

Police recovered what is believed to be a stolen television in Portrush’s Causeway Street shortly after midnight on Thursday.
If you are missing your TV, contact Police in Coleraine on 101 and quote reference number 6 14.09.2017.
