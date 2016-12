Storm Barbara is expected to batter Northern Ireland on Christmas Day.

The Met Office has issued a status yellow severe weather warning of strong winds from 03:00 to 18:00 on Christmas Day.

Gusts are expected to reach as high as 60mph.

Disruption to travel is possible and the Met Office is warning that driving conditions may be difficult for high-side vehicles.

It is expected that the wind will ease towards the latter stages of Christmas Day.