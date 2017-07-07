Summer recital at St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine

The latest in the series of summer recitals at St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine takes place on July 13.

Appearing in the free admission recital are Lynda-Jane Nelson and Emily Mitchell.

Northern Irish mezzo-soprano, Lynda-Jane Nelson, is currently an Opera Theatre Company Young Associate Artist, and is also a Samling Scholar. She has recently graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland under the tutelage of Kathleen McKellar-Ferguson. Lynda-Jane was a finalist in the Thelma King Prize and the 2010 Northern Ireland Opera Vocal Competition, where she won the audience prize.

Recent engagements include chorus in The Flying Dutchman with Northern Ireland Opera, The Magic Flute, Der fliegende Holländer and the Pirates of Penzance with Scottish Opera, and Vaughan Williams’ Serenade to Music at the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms.

Born into a musical family, Scottish soprano, Emily Mitchell began formal classical training in 2005. Emily has given many performances across Europe. Emily has been broadcast on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio 3. She made her BBC Proms début in August 2010 at the Royal Albert Hall with the BBC SSO in Vaughan Williams’ Serenade to Music. As a regular performer with Dunedin Consort, Emily has appeared on their recordings of Handel’s Esther and most recently Mozart’s Requiem, due for release in Easter next year.

The recital begins at 12.30pm and last for approximately 40 minutes.