‘Super spud tour’ this week

A new ‘foodie’ collaboration has been launched with the Northern Ireland Potato Festival 2017.

‘The Super Spud Tour’, which takes place this Friday, October 6 - will be making a series of stops along the beautiful Causeway Coastal route with each one celebrating the country’s potato breeding and growing heritage. These will include stops with potato growers and producers, a themed lunch at one of the area’s most iconic attractions and an opportunity to enjoy a delicious cocktail featuring Ireland’s first potato distilled vodka!

Guests will be collected at 10.30am at The Causeway Hotel, will have the chance to

sample local food and drinks at each stop so please come hungry!

Guests will then be brought back to The Causeway Hotel where they can then join in with a special community evening event to launch the NI Potato Festival.

Please contact Wendy; causewayfoodie@gmail.com with your booking details and any

special requirements or call +44 (0) 7912 408 256. You can also book online

www.causewaycoastfoodietours.com