Support the North West 200 buy a programme

This year’s Vauxhall International North West 200 official programme is now on sale. With 116 action packed pages the 2017 edition includes exclusive interviews with Michael Dunlop, Ian Hutchinson, Alastair Seeley and the ‘Honda Dream Team’ of John McGuinness and Guy Martin.

With the best line-up road racers on the planet taking to the North West 200 circuit during May 6-13 race week, including BSB star Glenn Irwin on the PBM/Be Wiser Ducati, the comprehensive race guide and full competitor list for each race will keep every fan fully informed.

Every event happening during race week is listed in a full Race Week event guide. Young- and older- fans will love the Rider Profiles with an autograph panel to capture all your favourite stars. Costing just £15, buying a programme is the best way everyone can support the race.

2017 RACE FORMAT

Thursday, May 11

HEL Performance Supersport Race

Bayview Hotel Superstock Race

Vauxhall Supertwin Race

Saturday, May 13

Bet McLean.com Supersport Race

Anchor Bar Superbike Race

JM Paterson Supertwin Race

Vauxhall NW200 Superbike Race

CP Hire Superstock Race

Road Closure Times - Tuesday, May 9: 9.15am to 3pm; Thursday, May 11: 9.15am to 3pm and 5PM to 9pm: Saturday, May 13: 9.15am to 9pm.