Surfer Al judges LEGO competition

Six children took part in a LEGO building competition at the Giant’s Causeway on Saturday.

Organised by the National Trust, the competition was held in celebration of the Giant’s Causeway being chosen by the Roald Dahl Literary Estate to host a unique LEGO version of Sophie from The BFG.

Lily-Anne Hyndman (9), who came 2nd in the LEGO building competition at the Giants Causeway.

The competition was judged by the North Coast’s real life giant, surfer Al Mennie and two children from Ballytober P.S., Charlie Brown and Joshua Dorrans. Ballytober held their own LEGO building competition in school, which was won by Charlie and Joshua.

Giant congratulations to all participants and thanks to our three special judges, who had a very difficult task in choosing between the entrants.

The overall winner was Charlie Carson (9); followed by Lily-Anne Hyndman (9) in 2nd place; and Patrick Stevenson (9) took 3rd place.