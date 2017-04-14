Suspended jail term after Non-Molestation Order breach

A Coleraine man, currently out on prison licence, has admitted breaching a Non-Molestation Order by contacting his ex-partner.

Gary Moore (28), of Greenmount Avenue, committed the breach at Drumadragh on April 2.

A prosecutor said Moore sent messages on Snapchat and the messages turned abusive when there was no reply.

The woman received messages at midnight, 3.00am and 6.00am and was “distressed” by the contents.

A defence lawyer said Moore sent three or four Snapchat messages asking about the health of a child and when there was no update he made a comment about his ex-partner’s “appearance”.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 10, Moore was given three months in jail, suspended for 18 months.