Suspended jail term for assaulting then partner and breaking bracelet

A Coleraine man who assaulted his then partner and broke a bracelet belonging to her on July 11 this year has been given a four months jail term, suspended for two years.

Richard Francis Kane (28), of Oakvale Park, was also ordered to pay £10 compensation for the bracelet, Coleraine Magistrates Court heard on Monday, October 30.

A prosecutor said the injured party said she had been drinking at home with her partner and after a verbal altercation the defendant grabbed her by the arms and shook her.

The woman believed she was going to be headbutted but she was uninjured in the incident although her bracelet was broken.

During a police interview Kane told police he had shouted at his partner to “get dressed” as they were going out and he claimed he grabbed her “out of frustration”.

Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said the couple have now broken up.

He said both were drinking on the date in question.

The lawyer said Kane had struggled with alcohol addiction for many years.