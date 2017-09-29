Take part in the Causeway Memory Walk for dementia

A special charity walk in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society will take place in Coleraine on Saturday, October 7.

The Memory Walk is part of a UK-wide initiative which aims to raise vital funds for the charity and give people the chance to unite against dementia.

The initiative has been organized by Elaine Dixon from Coleraine, who was motivated

to make a positive difference to people affected by dementia in the area.

Aoife McMaster, Causeway Dementia Support Worker is asking for the local community

to rally behind the cause and sign up to take part.

The walk will start at Coleraine Town Hall and finish at Coleraine Rugby Club. There

are two routes available, a shorter one mile route or the longer five mile route. You can register from 9.30am on the day, and the walk will begin at 10.30am

Adrian Friel, Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager said: “Dementia is set to be the

21st century’s biggest killer. We are calling on family, friends – and furry four-legged supporters – to unite against dementia this autumn. Dementia devastates lives. Walk with us at Memory Walk and dementia won’t win. Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird

OBE, has voiced her support for the initiative. She said: “The Alzheimer’s Society carry out fantastic work in our local community, providing support to those living with the condition and their family and friends. I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in this walk, and help to raise vital funds for the charity. The statistics surrounding dementia are startling, and we must do all we can to unite against this cruel and devastating condition.”

If you are interested in taking part, sponsor forms are available for collection at various locations in Coleraine, including the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Office at Cloonavin, the Alzheimer’s Society local office or at Maurice Bradley’s constituency office. A copy can also be emailed on request from

causeway@alzheimers.org.uk