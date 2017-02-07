Taste of success for the Causeway Coast

The Causeway Coast and Glens region enjoyed a taste of success at the recent Northern Ireland Year of Food and Drink awards.

Causeway Coast Foodie Tours, The Journey to Market programme, Causeway Coast and Glens Food Network and the Naturally North Coast and Glens market were all highly commended in their respective categories.

Pictured at the NI Year of Food & Drink Awards at the Culloden Hotel are Wendy Gallagher from Causeway Coast Foodie Tours, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Maura Hickey, George Nelson and Richard Connor.

The recognition is a clear endorsement of the growing food, hospitality and food tourism sector across the Borough.

The awards were attended by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to all our local nominees.

“It is fantastic to see that our local food industry is getting the recognition it deserves. The awards themselves were a great showcase of this, and I was delighted to see some of our local produce on the menu for guests to enjoy.”

Guests were served a sumptuous five-course banquet planned and prepared by Culloden head chef Paul McKnight.

The menu used products from North Coast Smokehouse based in Ballycastle, Chocolate Manor in Coleraine and Broighter Gold, Limavady.

Around 300 representatives from the tourism and food industries across Northern Ireland attended the glittering event, which was hosted by Sarah Travers in the Culloden Hotel.