The annual tug o’ war event at Ballycastle sea front has become one of the most popular elements of the Marconi Festival.

Teams from local charities, workplaces, community groups and sports team all compete in the hugely popular competition.

Winning Ladies Marie Curie team who won the Frank Kerrigan Memorial Cup and also donated their prize money back to Marie Curie

Photographer Kevin McAuley was on hand to capture all the action.