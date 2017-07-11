Teddy Bear’s Picnic for Ballysally Youth Club

Asda Coleraine’s Community Champion Sheila Palmer is hosting a Teddy Bear’s Picnic to kick-start the retailer’s 2017 fundraising campaign for BBC Children in Need.

Big and little kids alike from Ballysally Youth Club’s Summer Scheme, and of course their favourite teddies, will enjoy a special Teddy Bear’s Picnic on July 20 at 10am and have a bear-tastic time – with traditional picnic treats and fun and games including a tombola, spin and win wheel, colouring in and Pudsey-themed crafts.

Sheila explained: “This is Asda’s 17th year as proud supporters of BBC Children in Need - it is such a worthy cause that makes a real difference to disadvantaged children within the local community here in Northern Ireland and across the UK. With National Teddy Bear’s Picnic Day in July the timing couldn’t be better!”

Jonathan Rigby, Director of Commercial at BBC Children in Need commented: “We currently have around 2,400 projects working with disadvantaged children and young people throughout the UK, including 210 in Northern Ireland - and all donations made by Asda customers and colleagues will help make a real impact to those who need our help most.

“We’re delighted Asda is honouring a favourite childhood toy and paying homage to our beloved mascot – Pudsey, through the Teddy Bear’s Picnics, which are running throughout the UK in July. Working together we hope to make a difference to even more young lives across the UK, so let’s get as many bears together as possible, and start the celebrations!”