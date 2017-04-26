Teenager who was accomplished kick-boxer admits possessing cannabis and resisting police

A Limavady teenager, who according to his solicitor used to be a very accomplished kick-boxer who competed in world-wide tournaments, has appeared in court and admitted possessing cannabis and resisting a police officer.

Brandon McManus (18), of Gorteen Crescent, committed the offences on Sunday, Coleraine Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client was a good kick-boxer of world-standard.

He said McManus was approached by a TV crew about making a documentary about drug use in Limavady and when he met up with his peers he ending up hanging around with them for a period when the offences were committed.

Mr Harvey said his client only had a small quantity of drugs.

He said the ‘resisting’ offence amounted to running off from police.

McManus is also charged with a number of other offences in March and April including disorderly behaviour; assaulting police and criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle.

A police officer said she objected to McManus being released on bail saying he was found to have been in breach of a curfew and when discovered by officers had ran off.

McManus was released on bail by District Judge Peter King on the sum of £750.

He is tagged and must report to Limavady Police Station twice a week.

The judge told him: “This is your last chance.”