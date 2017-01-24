Temporary accommodation for Polish family following Coleraine blaze

A Polish family left homeless following a weekend fire at their Coleraine home have been given temporary accommodation.

The Housing Executive and a number of outside agencies are assisting the family of three, according to outgoing East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley.

The Obuchowicz family were homeless after the Coleraine blaze. PIC SUPPLIED MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Thanking the public for their support following the blaze which spread from an oil tank to the mid-terrace property on the Ballycastle Road in the early hours of Sunday, Mr Bradley said: “My office was able to liaise with the Housing Executive on behalf of the family. We are also working closely with other outside agencies in a bid to support them.

“I would like to thank all those who have helped so far. There is tremendous community spirit in Coleraine.”

The DUP representative went on to praise the quick actions of a neighbour and the fire crews for getting the blaze under control.

“This incident could have been a real tragedy. The family are very grateful to those who have offered their support. My office will continue to support the family in any way we can,” he said.

The cause of the fire, which spread to the roof of an adjoining property and left six houses along the row severely smoke damaged, is under investigation.