The Farm and Toy Model Show is back!

It’s Tractor Friday on November 24 as the popular Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show returns to Magherabuoy House Hotel, Portrush.

The event showcases a fantastic variety of contemporary and older toy and model tractors, implements and machinery. The Show will have prize draws and a charity auction in aid of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

This popular event is open from 2pm until 10pm and is suitable for all ages. Organised by Alastair Bell, visitors can expect a great variety of stands with all the best known brands, including Britains, Bruder, as well as Universal Hobbies, Ros, Siku, Marge Models and many more. 30 ‘dirty’ Massey Ferguson 7718 tractors themed ‘Round The Yard’ will be available to purchase at the Show or can be pre-ordered online at: www.muddyfarmmodels.com

For more details, email: info@nationalminitrac.com or phone 07732 266 502. Adults £5, Children under 16 £1. Visit www.nationalminitrac.com or follow NI Farm Toy and Model Show on Facebook.