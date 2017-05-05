The Hardchargers gig at Flowerfield

Rock and blues band The Hardchargers are coming to Flowerfield Arts Centre on Thursday, May 11 with their special guests No Oil Paintings.

Having performed across Ireland since 2009 with acts such as Bob Long III and Alabama 3, the band have developed a unique musical identity.

Having received critical acclaim for their tracks ‘No Stone Unturned’ and ‘Lonesome Thread’, the band will showcase songs from their debut album during the Portstewart gig.

Originally from Belfast, No Oil Paintings joined the music scene in 2013.

With their shared passion for dark, alternative folk, the band are looking forward to the upcoming release of their new EP. It promises to be a night featuring some of Ireland’s newest talent.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 8pm, cost £10 and are available from Flowerfield Arts Centre Box Office on 028 7083 1400 or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk (booking fee applies.) Ticket price also includes a complimentary refreshment at the interval.

Please note, NW 200 road closures on the evening will not affect access to the Arts Centre.