The Little Snow Globe open in Coleraine

Bookings are now open for a magical new children’s workshop in Coleraine.

‘The Little Snow Globe’, located in the Diamond, is an exciting addition to the town’s Christmas countdown. Young people aged from 5 – 11 will have the opportunity to make their own special Christmas decorations at the Winter Wonderland themed workshops ran by Lorna Kyle from local craft company Just Jemima.

The initiative has been organised by Coleraine Town Team, with support from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Town Team Chairperson Ian Donaghey: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Council and Just Jemima to spread a little bit of Christmas magic in Coleraine. The workshops are already proving popular, and I would encourage people to make their bookings well in advance to ensure they don’t miss out.”

Open on the Saturdays until December 16. there will be a different theme every week. Bookings can be made online at www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/Christmas