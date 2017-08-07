The One Show live from the Causeway Coast

More than 4 million people will be tuning into images of the Causeway Coast this week, on BBC’s hugely popular The One Show as presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker bring the show’s famous green sofas to Northern Ireland for a week of live programmes.

This will be the first time that the show has left the London studio for a week on the road.

Matt and Alex will be making their way up the Causeway Coastal Route from Carrickfergus to the Giant’s Causeway stopping at Cushendall, Ballycastle and Portrush along the way.

Speaking about her visit to Northern Ireland Alex said: “It’s always great fun when we take the show on the road, and I’m really looking forward to being in Northern Ireland for the week.

“We’ll be visiting some fantastic locations and bringing some great stories to The One Show audience.”

Films across the week will include The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon and Joe Lindsay travelling along the Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland’s most iconic car - the DeLorean.

They make detours to some better-known and some lesser-known stop off points on the Antrim Coast Road. They discover a World War Two connection at the Londonderry Arms Hotel in Carnlough, go fairy hunting at Cushendall, and drop in on Dunluce Castle and the Bushmills Distillery’s Cooperage.

As well as the regular features and films, Matt and Alex will be joined by celebrity guests throughout the week including Dublin band The Script, country music star Nathan Carter and singer and actress Martine McCutcheon.

The One Show will broadcast live from the Heart of the Glens Food Festival in Cushendall on Tuesday, August 8; the Ballycastle seafront on Wednesday, August 9; the east Strand promenade in Portrush on Thursday, August 10; with the final programme of the week coming from the iconic Giant’s Causeway on Friday, August 10.

Julie Wakely, Tourism Ireland said: “We are delighted that The One Show is coming to the Causeway Coast for a week of live programmes – it’s the kind of publicity that money simply could not buy and a superb way to highlight the spectacular coastal scenery to millions of people across Great Britain, positioning the Causeway Coast and Northern Ireland as a highly desirable place to visit.”