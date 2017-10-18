The Vikings are coming!

Year 10 Coleraine College students recently hosted Millburn Primary Six to work together on a creative writing project with a Viking theme.

After an energetic drama session lead by The Big Telly Theatre Company, students translated messages from Viking runes into English, met a real life Viking and practised their war dance.

Mr O'Doherty, Head of English at Coleraine College stated: 'It was fantastic to see our students work with those from Millburn over a number of sessions. We were so impressed by everyone's enthusiasm and ability and the way in which they rose to the challenge, working so closely and productively together. We very much look forward to further collaboration in the future.'

They then planned and wrote a blurb for a movie version of the Battle of Largs which is known as The Last Battle of the Vikings.

These were eventually brought to life as voice overs using Ipads and other sound recording technology.

Millburn Primary 6 teacher, Mr Finnegan said: "Pupils from both schools worked exceptionally well together and their final pieces are a strong testament to all of their hard work and enthusiasm for the project. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all."