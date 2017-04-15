Things to do over Easter on the Causeway Coast

Not sure what you’re doing this Easter?

Here is some information of what’s going on in the Causeway Coast area over the Easter break...!

Rosepark Farm Easter Egg Hunt

As Rosepark Farm is preparing to open it’s door for the forthcoming season, what better way to open than an Easter egg hunt.

Their annual Easter Sunday Easter egg hunt is on the April 16. Like last year, proceeds will be donated to their chosen charity of the year.

Each child will be given a scavenger hunt worksheet, they will have to find all the clues to get to the end. Once at the end, the Easter bunny will be there to present each child with their egg. More activities available on day.

No booking required, but the day will run on a ‘first come, forst serve’ basis.

Normal entrance fees apply £3

Causeway Speciality Market

This one is for the foodies out there. One of the largest outdoor markets in Northern Ireland is now over 10 years old and is growing from strength to strength. But don’t take everyone’s word for it, go and see for yourselves!

Easter Activities In Coleraine

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are hosting a variety of Activities for children over the school break.

The Sports Development Department at Causeway Coast And Glens Borough Council has pulled together some activities for our kids to do during the Easter school holidays.

Below you will find all the details needed for each activity and details on where and when to enrol.

The cost has been set the same as last year at £18 per participant for three days. Special family tickets are available for £45 for three or more children of the same immediate family, who are attending the same camp.

All camps are subject to revision or cancellation.

Places are limited so apply early to avoid disappointment.

These camps have been organised by Council’s: Sports Development & Physical Recreation Team (Coleraine Office) in association with Coleraine Ladies Hockey Club, Coleraine Tennis Club.

Football Camp

Dates: Wednesday, April 19 – Friday, April 21

Time: 10.30am – 12noon

Venue: 3G Pitch. Rugby Avenue, Coleraine

Age: From 4 to 14 years. (Children will be split into age appropriate groups)

Girls Allowed Activity Camp

Dance Routines, break dance, modern dance and sporting activities.

Fun, friendship and High energy!

Dates: Wednesday, April 19 – Friday, April 21

Time: 10am – 12noon

Venue: Coleraine west Community Centre

Age: 4-8 years

Hockey Camp

Dates: Wednesday, April 19 – Friday, April 21

Time: 2pm - 4pm

Venue: Astroturf, Rugby Avenue, Coleraine

Age: 7 - 14 years

Tennis Camp

Dates: Wednesday, April 19 – Friday, April 21

Time: 10am - 12noon

Venue: Anderson Park tennis courts

Age: 7 - 14 years

Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt At Downhill

Back by popular demand! The National Trust have teamed up once again with Cadbury to offer you the ultimate family fun day out this Easter.

Follow the trail around the historic Downhill Demesne and Hezlett House and soak up the breathtaking views, nature and wildlife around you.

Hunt for clues to crack the code and collect your delicious Cadbury chocolate treat at the end.

Running from 12noon - 4pm on April 15, 16, 17 and 18 (April 18 at Hezlett House).

The days include coffee, hot food, inflatables, ice cream and more will be there to ensure you have everything you need for your day out!

Watertop Farm Monster Easter Egg Roll

Why hunt for chocolate when you can roll it? Great Fun and plenty of other activities to keep you entertained.

For anyone who has visited Watertop Farm, you’ll know it’s the perfect location for an Easter egg roll and will take place on both Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday at approximately 3pm.

Watertop is a family run farm in the Glens of Antrim. Apart from caravans and camping a range of family activities are provided including pony trekking, fishing, boating, pedal go-karts on site, quad train, assault course, farm tours on the paddiwagon, walking, small animals and a museum.

A play area and tea room are also available on site. An ideal base to tour the Glens of Antrim and Causeway Coast and a great destination for all the family.

These activities will be open during Easter week so why not come along, enjoy and maybe win a prize in the Egg Roll.

PS: Hopefully there’ll be plenty of lambs bouncing around the farm too!

Easter Street Theatre

Causeway Coast and Glens brings you spectacular street theatre this Easter.

The Easter Street Theatre will take place over three days: Saturday, April 15, Sunday 16 and Monday 17.

There will be two shows on Saturday and Sunday, one at The Amphitheatre in Portrush at 13:30hrs and one at The Crescent, Portstewart at 16:00hrs.

Babcock & Bobbins perform on 15th and Grant Goldie on 17th.

These are thrilling circus shows which incorporate a good mix of slapstick comedy and circus skills such as diablo and ball & club juggling,

all of which creates plenty of opportunity for audience participation. These are free events.

On Saturday the 16th, there will be 2 shows in Ballycastle. 2pm and 4pm.

These are exciting circus shows that incorporate a good mix of slapstick comedy and circus skills including Fire Juggling, Giraffe Unicycle, Stilt Walking, Rola Bola and Fire Breathing.

Babcock and Bobbins have performed all over Ireland with this traditional circus show. There are plenty of opportunities for audience participation and it is an experience that the whole family can enjoy. They are one of Ireland’s most experience juggling acts. The show usually lasts about 40 minutes.

This is a great family event so make sure and participate in one of the two afternoon shows!

For more events in the borough, go to visitcausewaycoastandglens.gov.uk