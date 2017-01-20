Thrilling slides set to reopen at leisure centre

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to announce that the waterslides at Coleraine Leisure Centre are reopening this week – marking the beginning of a new era of water play at the Railway Road site.

The exciting development means a whole new generation of young people will experience the thrill of the slides for the very first time and highlights council’s commitment to wet play options for the people of the borough.

Speaking about the facility, the Mayor, Ald Maura Hickey said: “I am delighted to see the slides reopen at the leisure centre and I hope this encourages more people to visit the swimming pool and enjoy the facilities on offer.

“I’m sure many people have fond memories of the slides, and it is fantastic for the entire area that this opportunity will now be available again.”

There are two slides to choose from - the red slide offers a high speed experience which takes users through a black hole, while the green slide is slightly slower with many twists and turns along the way.

A height restriction will be in place for users and the slides will be open on specific times every Friday 4pm-8pm, Saturday 12:30pm-5:30pm and Sunday 2pm-5:30pm, beginning on Friday. January 27.

With the waterslides available, Coleraine Leisure Centre is now an ideal location for groups to avail of a fun water based activity. Group rates for birthday parties will also be available with catering options provided in the Sports Café. To find out more, contact Coleraine Leisure Centre on 028 7034 7202.