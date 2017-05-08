Toon ‘gears up’ for NW200

As excitement ‘gears’ up for The Vauxhall International NW200, a new exhibition has been launched in Ballymoney Museum.

Enthusiasts visiting ‘NW200 Faces and Places’ can expect a rich collection ofn photographs from local newspaper archives which give a personal insight into

Pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, at the launch of the NW200 Faces and Places exhibition in Ballymoney Museum are Fergus Mc Kay, David Louden, Robert Dixon and Mervyn Whyte. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

the world of road racing.

These images from The Chronicle and Constitution archive, captured in areas such as York Corner and Juniper Hill, will explore some of the unpublished

material taken during the 1977- 1987 races. You may even recognise some of the faces!

Motorbikes, leather jackets and winning trophies will also be on display. These fantastic attractions are on loan to Ballymoney Museum thanks to Robert

Some of those who attended the exhibition launch in Ballymoney Museum with The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Dixon, Paul Robinson, David Louden and William Dunlop.

Speaking after attending the exhibition’s official opening, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey said: “Our area is known throughout the world as the home of the North West 200, with the event attracting visitors from all over the globe. Ballymoney’s long

history with road racing makes it the ideal location for this exhibition and I would encourage everyone to come and see it for themselves. With bike related activities for children to enjoy, there is something for all the family.”

Alongside the exhibition, Council is holding a photographic competition which aims to create a unique record of this year’s North West 200. ‘Capture the Moment’ encourages members of the public and photographers to submit photographs which will become part of a new Museums collection.

For details on prizes and how to enter go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

The NW 200 Faces and Places exhibition is open until August 26 and admission is free.

For more details please contact cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk