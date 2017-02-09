Car delivery lorry gets trapped under bridge

Motorists in Coleraine could not believe their eyes when a car transporter got stuck under a railway bridge this afternoon.
Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received reports of an RTC on the Millburn Road in Coleraine shortly after 12:30pm today (Thursday). There were no injuries as a result of this and the area remains open to traffic.”
There are no further details at this time.
